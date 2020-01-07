Country music stars Rascal Flatts announce farewell tour after 20 years together

Rascal Flatts announced their final tour dates on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday. Marking the band's 20th anniversary, the Rascal Flatts Farewell: Life Is A Highway Tour will kick off in June in Indianapolis.

"﻿When we started out 20 years ago, we could not imagine all of the people, places and gifts we would encounter," lead vocalist Gary LeVox said. "The greatest feeling ever, is being told that our music has been the soundtrack to their lives. ... That's why we create music and the reason we can't wait to celebrate this incredible 20 year journey all year, with our fans who we love dearly."



Rascal Flatts are the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins, including at the American Music Awards, People's Choice Awards and American Country Awards.



Tickets for the farewell tour will be available first as part of the Live Nation Country Megaticket. More information will become available at rascalflatts.com in the coming weeks.



Here are the tour dates:

June 11: Indianapolis - Ruoff Music Center

June 12: Detroit - DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 13: Cincinnati - Riverbend Music Center

June 25: Chicago - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27: Pittsburgh - S&T Bank Music Park

July 18: Dallas - Dos Equis Pavilion

July 23: St. Louis - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

September 3: Toronto, Canada - Budweiser Stage

September 4: Cleveland - Blossom Music Center

September 5: Buffalo, New York - Darien Lake Amphitheater

September 10: Raleigh, North Carolina - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

September 11: Virginia Beach, Virginia - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

September 12: Washington, D.C. - Jiffy Lube Live

September 17: Wantagh, New York - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

September 18: Boston - Xfinity Center

September 19: Holmdel, New Jersey - PNC Bank Arts Center

October 1: Mountain View, California - Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2: San Diego - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 3: Irvine, California - FivePoint Amphitheatre

October 7: Denver - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 9: Albuquerque, New Mexico - Isleta Amphitheater

October 10: Phoenix - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 15: Atlanta - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

October 16: Tampa, Florida - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17: West Palm Beach, Florida - Coral Sky Amphitheatre