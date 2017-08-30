Rap artists encourage fans to get healthy in new documentary

Hip-hop and health go hand in hand in new documentary "Feel Rich." The film takes a look at the dramatic health transformations by some of the most popular hip-hop artists today. Artists like Common and Russell Simmons open up in the doc about why they hope their healthy habits can be an example for those in lower income communities.

"A lot of these guys were actually in really good health and fitness role models behind closed doors," says Quincy Jones III. "The more successful these producers and musicians were though, the more they were sitting in the studio and leading a sedentary lifestyle. They honestly used to think speaking about it publicly might threaten their 'street cred.' So they weren't really talking about it until more recently."

Jones is a multi-platinum recording producer and the son of the legendary Quincy Jones. He is the narrator and executive producer behind the documentary.

Jones and longtime business partner Shawn Ullman teamed for the project. They spoke with more than a dozen of today's most well-known rappers.

"We started noticing artists making a shift within the community," says Ullman. "I think we're now starting to see more artists creating 'fit pop' albums to help bridge the gap between fitness and hip hop."

The film features interviews from artists such as the late Phife Dawg, Common, The Game, Paul Wall, Fat Joe, Russell Simmons and more.

"Feel Rich: Health Is The New Wealth" is now available to stream on Netflix.