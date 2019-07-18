Rapper YG's home searched after police-involved shooting

Los Angeles — Authorities searched the Los Angeles-area home of rapper YG on Thursday in connection with a police shooting in Compton that killed a bystander earlier this month. The rapper, whose real name is Keenon Jackson, has not been implicated in the shooting and was not home during the search Thursday, police said.

Several people were detained Thursday at the Hollywood Hills home but none has been arrested, said Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

The fatal shooting occurred July 3 after deputies tried to pull over a Cadillac Escalade — a company car registered to Jackson — in Compton because they believed the motorist was driving recklessly and under the influence.

An occupant fired an assault rifle at the deputies multiple times, who shot back at two separate locations, officials said. A sheriff's helicopter tracked the Escalade to Inglewood, where an occupant from the vehicle's passenger side fired at it. The suspects then abandoned the SUV and ran away.

This April 14, 2019 file photo shows YG performing at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California. Amy Harris via AP

One suspect was arrested, though a second got away, the sheriff's department said. Authorities did not find the rifle in the Escalade and one deputy suffered graze gunshot wounds to his arm and shoulder.

Deputies later found Ricky Cornell Starks, 65, of Compton, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. It's not clear if he was shot by deputies or the suspects.

Crowder said here is "no concrete link" between Jackson and the shooting besides his vehicle. The Compton rapper previously tweeted that he didn't learn of the shooting until after. "I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day," he wrote.

I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) July 5, 2019

United Talent Agency, which represents Jackson, declined to comment Thursday.