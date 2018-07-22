Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, stole jewelry

NEW YORK -- Rapper Tekashi69 says two men forced him from a car at a New York City intersection and robbed him of jewelry. The New York Police Department said the rapper went to a police precinct early Sunday to report what happened to him.

Authorities said he stated he had been the passenger in a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn and the two men got out and forced him into their car.

TMZ reports, citing unnamed sources, that the men stole around $750,000 in jewelry and more than $15,000 in cash.

The rapper told police the assailants forced him to call another man to bring him some personal property, which he did, and that the men left with jewelry.

Police said the rapper became uncooperative after filing the report.