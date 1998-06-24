Rangers Rack Up Runs

The Texas Rangers rebounded from their first shutout loss of the season with an offensive outburst.

Juan Gonzalez's two-run double increased his major league-leading RBI total to 91 and Rusty Greer added a three-run homer during an 11-run fifth inning that gave Texas a 16-5 victory over Arizona on Tuesday night.

"The hitters were in a slump, that's what everybody wanted to talk about last night," said Rangers manager Johnny Oates. "But over 162 games, this ballclub will score runs. We scored 16 runs, but Juan Gonzalez only drove in two. That's big news. But we had production from everybody in the lineup."

Roberto Kelly added a pair of RBI singles in the fifth and Will Clark had an RBI double in the inning, when the Rangers sent 14 batters to the plate.

Texas, which was blanked by the Diamondbacks 6-0 Monday night, had nine hits in an inning for the seventh time in club history and the 11-run inning matched the third-biggest ever for the Rangers.

"You'd like to plug the dam, but it snowballed from there," Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter said. "We didn't pitch too well tonight. Compound that with the type of offensive team we played and there's a chance to score some runs. We didn't get it done tonight."

Kelly went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and a solo homer and Ivan Rodriguez also went 4-for-5 for Texas. Greer went 3-for-5 with three RBIs, Clark also drove in three runs, and Mike Simms added a two-run homer.

The Rangers' offense had been struggling, scoring three or fewer runs in four of its previous six games. Texas was batting .241 in its past 11 games to lower the team batting average from .300 to .291, its lowest since April 9.

"We made adjustments at the plate," Simms said. "We tried to be more patient and it paid off. It was great to come back like that after getting shut out yesterday."

Aaron Sele took advantage of the offensive outburst to become the majors' first 11-game winner. Sele (11-4) went seven innings, allowing four runs and 10 hits. He also struck out eight as the Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak.

"I was fortunate to get good run support," Sele said. "The main thing I feel good about is that the team won. I'm just trying to get innings and give the team a chance to win."

Arizona starter Brian Anderson (5-7) allowed 10 runs and eight hits over four innings.

The Rangers took a 4-1 lead in the second on Simms' two-run blast. The Diamondbacks cut it to 4-3 on Devon White's RBI double in the third and Karim Garcia's run-scoring single in the fourth, but Texas then put the game away in the fifth.

Arizona scored a run in the sixth on Sele's bases-loaded wild pitch, and Dave Dellucci hit a solo homer for the Diamondbacks in the sixth.

Notes: The 11 runs and nine hits were the most allowed in an inning by the Diamondbacks. ... Texas had 20 runs and 23 hits in a victory over the Chicago White Sox on April 2. ... Arizona completed a 4-4 road trip. ... Simms has seven RBIs in his last five games. ... Home plate umpire Terry Craft left the game after the bottom of the second after being hit on the left elbow with a foul ball. No X-rays were required, but Craft took the rest of the night off and was replaced by Fieldin Culbreth. ... In their previous 12 games, the Rangers' starting pitchers were 3-8 with a 7.92 ERA. ... Sele has reached 11 victories faster than any pitcher in Rangers history. Kevin Brown won his 11th on June 25, 1992.

