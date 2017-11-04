Rand Paul assaulted at Kentucky home, police say

Sen. Rand Paul suffered a minor injury when a man allegedly assaulted him at his home in Warren County, Kentucky, on Friday afternoon, according to state authorities.

Kentucky State Police say 59-year-old Rene Boucher has been charged with fourth-degree assault and booked into Warren County Detention Center, after he "intentionally" assaulted Paul, "causing a minor injury."

"On Friday, November 3, 2017 at 3:21 p.m., KSP Troopers responded to the residence of Rand Paul in Warren County, in reference to a report of an assault," Kentucky State Police said in a news release. "Upon their arrival, it was determined that Rene Boucher had intentionally assaulted Paul causing a minor injury."

Warren County Regioinal Jail

It's unclear what, if any, connection the suspect has to Paul. It's also unclear where exactly the assault took place — inside or outside the home.

A spokesperson for Paul said he is "fine," and was "blindsided" by the assault.

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine," Kelsey Cooper, a spokesperson for Paul, told media outlets.

WBKO, a local TV station in Kentucky, first reported the incident.

Local authorities are conducting an investigation. A court date has not yet been set for Boucher, according to booking records.

Paul, Kentucky's junior senator since 2011, is known for his libertarian leanings and fiscal conservatism. He is an ophthalmologist by trade.

Paul was present at the congressional baseball practice shooting in June that seriously injured House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana.

