Eye doctors offer free exams to NFL refs after blown call in Saints-Rams game

Eye doctors in at least two states have a message for NFL referees: Get your eyes checked. The tongue-in-cheek warning comes after the controversial NFC Championship game on Sunday, in which the Rams beat the Saints.

Louisiana Family Eyecare in Covington, Louisiana, clearly took the Saints' loss personally. The office said it is offering free eye exams to league officials before next season, according to CBS Los Angeles.

Tommylee Lewis #11 of the New Orleans Saints drops a pass broken up by Nickell Robey-Coleman #23 of the Los Angeles Rams during the fourth quarter in the NFC Championship game. Getty Images

A second vision center in College Station, Texas, is also offering free exams for NFL referees.

These comical offers come after a blown call in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game. With 1:49 left to play in a 20-20 game, Saints quarterback Drew Brees threw a pass to Tommylee Lewis. The Rams Nickell Robey-Coleman tackled Lewis well before the arrival of the ball, CBS Sports reports.

Spectators, including Robey-Coleman, thought it was pass interference -- except for the seven officials on the field.

New Orleans was in an uproar over the call, which ultimately lead to the Saints' loss. The next day, the headline of the local New Orleans Times-Picayune read "Reffing Unbelievable." The New Orleans Advocate had a similarly infuriated headline: "They Blew The Call."

The people of New Orleans are obviously bitter about the call. Hence, Saints fans who happen to be eye doctors are offering up the passive aggressive gift of eye exams for refs. More than 300,000 other upset Saints fans have already signed a petition demanding a replay of the controversial game.

Much to Louisiana Family Eyecare's – and every other Saints fan's – dismay, the Rams will face the Patriots in the Super Bowl, which airs February 3 on CBS.