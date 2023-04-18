Andrew Lester, man charged in shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl, is in custody

Ralph Yarl is replaying the shooting over and over again, mom says

The man charged in the shooting of a Black teen who went to the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings last week has surrendered to law enforcement and is in custody, according to authorities.

Andrew Lester, 84, was in the process of being booked Tuesday afternoon, said Sarah Boyd, public relations manager at the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.