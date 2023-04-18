Watch CBS News
Andrew Lester, man charged in shooting of Black teen Ralph Yarl, is in custody

By Sarah Lynch Baldwin

The man charged in the shooting of a Black teen who went to the wrong house while trying to pick up his siblings last week has surrendered to law enforcement and is in custody, according to authorities.

Andrew Lester, 84, was in the process of being booked Tuesday afternoon, said Sarah Boyd, public relations manager at the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Missouri.

