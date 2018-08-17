Video appears to show Raleigh police officers beating man

A video posted to Facebook Friday appears to show Raleigh, North Carolina, police officers using a baton and punching and kicking a man. Raleigh police told CBS affiliate WNCN they are reviewing the incident in accordance with its departmental policies.

"In the spirit of transparency, we have proactively made the District Attorney's office aware of this situation. The Raleigh Police Department offers no further comment on this ongoing investigation," said the Raleigh police department in a statement.

The video shows as many as six officers attempting to restrain a man, who appears to be resisting, in the streets. At one point, an officer appears to strike the man with a baton while the other officers try to restrain him.

According to WNCN, it appeared the man tried to bite one of the officers on the leg. A female officer appears to beat him in the head.

This is a developing story and will be updated.