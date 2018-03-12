Racist, sexual graffiti sullies African-American landmark

NANTUCKET, Mass. -- Police are searching for whoever spray painted "N—– Leave" on the front door of an historic African-American building, reports CBS Boston.

Nantucket Police said the vandalism was reported Sunday morning at the African Meeting House building, which dates back to 1827.

In addition to the racist graffiti, what appears to be a phallic symbol was painted on the building, police said.

They said the incident "appears to be an act of hate."

Police believe the graffiti was done scrawled sometime between 4 p.m. Saturday and 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were canvasing the neighborhood trying to find anyone who saw suspicious activity overnight.

"This senseless act is not only a senseless crime but an attack on the rich history of this very community," police said.

Marito Rivero, the Museum of African-American History director, said Nantucket residents showed up to clean off the graffiti once news spread.

"Wonderful outpouring from the Nantucket residents. They were just universally terrific to surround our team and our staff with that kind of positive energy," said Rivero.