More artists have been added to this year's Grammys lineup

2022 Grammy Awards to be held in Las Vegas this April

The Recording Academy has expanded its lineup of performers for the upcoming Grammy Awards, which will be hosted by Trevor Noah. Jon Batiste, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Nas and Chris Stapleton have been added to the show, which airs on CBS at 8:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, April 3. The show will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Previously, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X With Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo were announced as performers.

Now, even more artists will perform at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas during the awards ceremony, including nominees Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt and Rachel Zegler, who will perform with Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo during the In Memoriam segment. Their performance will feature songs by Stephen Sondheim, who died in November.

Zegler, who stars in Steven Spielberg's remake of "West Side Story," says she was not invited to the Oscars – even though the musical film has been nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Costume Design. The "West Side Story" adaptation has not been nominated for any Grammys.

Jon Batiste leads with most nominations, receiving 11, including Record Of The Year for "Freedom," Best Traditional R&B Performance for "I Need You" and Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media for the animated movie "Soul."

Foo Fighters, 12-time Grammy winners, also earned three nominations this year for Best Rock Performance for "Making A Fire," Best Rock Song for "Waiting On A War" and Best Rock Album for "Medicine At Midnight."

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is nominated for three awards, including Album of the Year for "Donda." However, he will not perform at the awards show due to his recent erratic behavior, according to a report.

A representative for West confirmed to "Entertainment Tonight" that he was pulled from the Grammy slate due to "concerning online behavior." The Recording Academy has yet to comment.

Ye also had a public feud with the show's host, Trevor Noah, and was banned from Instagram for 24 hours after using a racial slur to describe Noah.