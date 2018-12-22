Student with "nothing to give" surprises teacher with Christmas gift she'll never forget

Washington State elementary school teacher Rachel Uretsky-Pratt received an extra special gift from one of her students this year — and it definitely puts life in perspective.

On the last day of school before holiday break, Uretsky-Pratt says she received chocolate, handmade notes, and jewelry from some of her students, but it was a plastic bag filled with Lucky Charm marshmallows that stood out to her the most.

Rachel Uretsky-Pratt received a bag of Lucky Charm marshmallows from one of her students. Rachel Uretsky-Pratt

"You see, 100 percent of my school is on free/reduced lunch," she wrote on Facebook. "They also get free breakfast at school every day of the school week. This kiddo wanted to get my something so badly, but had nothing to give."

Rather than give her nothing, the student sacrificed some of the breakfast cereal she received from the school. Uretsky-Pratt says her student separated the marshmallows out of the cereal and wrapped them in the packaging from her utensils.

Uretsky-Pratt hopes her story — which has now gone viral — will inspire others to be thankful this holiday season. "Be grateful for what you have, and what others give you," Uretsky-Pratt wrote. "It all truly comes from the deepest parts of their hearts."

CBS News reached out to Uretsky-Pratt, who said she didn't want to share further details about her students.