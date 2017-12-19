Race tied in district that decides control of VA statehouse

The race in a crucial Virginia House of Delegates district is now tied, after judges on Wednesday reviewed a recount that gave the Democrat a one-vote edge over the Republican — and that had seemingly tied up the balance of power in the state.

On Tuesday, a recount in Virginia's 94th House District in Newport News yielded a one-vote advantage to Democrat Shelly Simonds over Republican David Yancey, pending final certification Wednesday from a three-person panel. But that three-person panel on Wednesday decided one confusingly marked ballot should be handed to Yancey, tying the votes for each candidate. A win for Democrats in this House district would tie the state's lower chamber, 50-50. But it's unclear what happens now, with this race and with the balance of power in the House of Delegates, as Virginia law does not appear to have a mechanism for breaking ties.

Judges have been in recess for two hours. Debating whether or not to count a ballot that looks somewhat like this. They would not allow photos of the actual ballot. pic.twitter.com/1GAJBWoTrM — Jordan Pascale (@JWPascale) December 20, 2017

Two more recounts are still scheduled for later this week in House races.

Going into the November elections, Republicans enjoyed an almost 2-1 majority in the House of Delegates, with a 66-34 edge over Democrats. Republicans have controlled the state House since the turn of the century in 2000.

Virginia's House races in November yielded overwhelming victories for Democrats. In Prince William County, a transgender woman who campaigned heavily on local issues like infrastructure beat out the socially conservative incumbent Republican Bob Marshall, who has been vocal about his criticisms of LGBT agendas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.