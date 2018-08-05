R. Kelly charged in Minnesota with soliciting girl in 2001

Minnesota authorities are charging singer R. Kelly with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a girl under 18 for an alleged incident in 2001. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says Robert Kelly is charged in an incident involving a girl he met at a concert.

Freeman says the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly and he gave her the autograph and a phone number.

The prosecutor says when the girl called the number she was invited to Kelly's hotel, where the singer offered her $200 to take off her clothes and dance. He says Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together. Freeman said sexual contact occurred.

The Gayle King Interview with R. Kelly

The girl was later offered VIP seating for a concert, reports the Star Tribune.

Freeman says his office investigated the allegation after receiving information from a Chicago tip line, then interviewing the woman and her brother.

"This kind of conduct, particularly juveniles, is simply unacceptable in the state of Minnesota and frankly everywhere," Freeman reportedly said. "She was a juvenile at the time. We have special laws to protect our juveniles, and we are going to enforce them."

Kelly's attorney, Steve Greenberg, tweeted: "Give me a break. This is beyond absurd."

Kelly also faces federal sex crime charges in New York and Illinois and sex assault and sex abuse charges in Cook County, Illinois. He maintains his innocence.