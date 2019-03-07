"It terrified me": R. Kelly accusers react to his explosive interview with Gayle King

Police in Detroit confirm they want to talk to a woman who claims R. Kelly sexually assaulted her in 2001 when she was 13 years old. The singer faces similar accusations in Chicago and remains in jail for failing to pay child support.

Two of R. Kelly's accusers are speaking out, following his explosive interview with Gayle King earlier this week.

"When he started screaming it terrified me so when he started screaming I immediately turned the TV because again I felt like I was revisiting him yelling at me," said Asante McGee, one of R. Kelly's accusers.

She eventually watched the rest of the interview but she says she was only able to do it in the company of another alleged survivor. McGee said she was an R. Kelly superfan who met him at a concert before dating for two years.

Asante McGee CBS News

But the relationship ended after she says she spent three weeks as a live-in girlfriend at Kelly's home in Atlanta, along with two other women. In the docuseries "Surviving R. Kelly," she talked about being forced to do unspeakable sex acts, in an area called the black room.

"By the second week I was plotting my escape and the way I was going to leave," McGee said.

She said listening to Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, Kelly's current live-in girlfriends was difficult to watch too. McGee remembers being in the same house as Clary at one point.

CBS News also spoke to Kitti Jones, who dated Kelly from 2011 to 2013. She said that throughout their relationship, Kelly kicked, slapped and punched her. Jones said Kelly describing his accusers as liars was no surprise.

Kitti Jones CBS News

"I'm gonna name the names," King said to Kelly. "Andrea Kelly, your ex-wife. Kitti Jones, Lisa Van Allen, Lizette Martinez, Jurong DePace, Faith Rodgers, Asante McGee. You're saying everything they said in that documentary about you is not true?"

"They are lying on me," Kelly said.

"He thinks in his mind, that we've all conspired together to take him down and the truth is it just became a domino effect," Jones said.

Both Jones and McGee hope Kelly's years of alleged emotional, physical and sexual abuse are likely over. For them, Kelly's interview with King may have been his last act.

"I knew he would cry at the drop of a dime. He is a great performer, on and off the stage," McGee said.