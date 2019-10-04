Bruley, the French Bulldog from "Queer Eye," has died at age 10

Bruley, the French bulldog who appeared on the Netflix hit "Queer Eye" has died at the age of 10, his owner announced on Instagram Thursday. The dog was filmed hanging out with the Fab Five in their Kansas City loft on the third and fourth seasons of the show and quickly became a fan favorite.

The pup's owner Michelle Silva, a producer on the show, said on Instagram that the dog had been "suffering from heart problems" and she knew a heart attack was a possibility.

"He just had too much love and heart for his physical body," she wrote in an emotional post Thursday on the dog's page. "It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most."

Silva posted an image of Bruley, in which she appeared to be crying while holding the pup. "My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything," wrote the producer. "I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor."

She also included some sweet anecdotes about the pup, who she said appeared in 16 episodes of "Queer Eye" during the last year of his life. Silva said he enjoyed traveling on planes, mastered the "jump kiss" and was beloved by everyone, including "non dog people."

The official "Queer Eye" Instagram posted a gallery with images of the photogenic pup posing with the cast of the reality show while they appeared to be filming.

"RIP to our dear bru bru! Each time we returned to our loft in Kansas City you were always there to greet us and that brought us so much joy," wrote the show on Instagram. "We hope you have an endless supply of treats to munch on."

The French bulldog didn't appear on the show until its third season, but quickly became a hit — racking up 293,000 followers on Instagram. Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness first introduced the dog to viewers in the first episode of the third season, dubbing him their "team mascot."