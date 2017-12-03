Police search for driver who hit at least 4 people in New York City

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a driver who hit and killed one person and injured three others outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, early Sunday morning, CBS New York reports.

Two of the three who are injured are in serious condition, according to the station. Two other people were stabbed in a dispute before the crash.

A New York Police Department detective said terrorism is not suspected, The Associated Press reports.

Witnesses say the group of people left a bar around 4:30 a.m. They saw one man beating another man on a sidewalk. A group of five to seven people were yelling at the man to stop, which is when a car barreled down the sidewalk and into them and kept going, according to CBS New York.

Police have not provided an official description of vehicle. Witnesses said it was a white car.

Police said the suspect has a ponytail.

This is a developing story and will be updated.