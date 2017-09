NEW YORK — More than a dozen people were injured, five critically, after a city bus and a tour bus collided Monday morning in Queens.

CBS New York reports it happened at 6:18 a.m. on Main Street and Northern Boulevard in Flushing. One of the buses then slammed into a building.

PLEASE AVOID MAIN ST & NORTHERN BLVD DUE TO A VERY SERIOUS COLLISION INVOLVING 2 BUSES. **HEAVY TRAFFIC DELAYS** pic.twitter.com/zvtu9l20eF — NYPD 109th Precinct (@NYPD109Pct) September 18, 2017

Sixteen people were hurt in the crash, including five people who are in critical condition.

#FDNY members are removing passengers from the buses - 16 reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/wBU6NDT926 — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2017

Drivers should expect extensive traffic delays in the area.