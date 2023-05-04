Golda Rosheuvel, star of "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," says reading one scene was a "shocking moment"

Actress Golda Rosheuvel said when she read a scene in the Netflix series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" for the first time, "it was quite a shocking moment."

The scene highlighted the young future queen's race as she prepared to marry King George III. When the young Charlotte met her in-laws for the first time they commented on the darkness of her skin color and reached out to touch her — "like, is it going to rub off or something," said "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King.

"When I first read that, I was reading with my partner, it was quite a shocking moment, and I did question whether we could do that," said Rosheuvel, a biracial actress who plays the present-day Queen Charlotte. "It was quite scary."

But she said she was encouraged by her partner, and that artists and people in the media have a platform to talk about stories in a way that helps others lean in and go out into the world and have conversations about what they watched.

She agreed with King that "sometimes, you have to have uncomfortable conversations."

"Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story," a prequel to "Bridgerton,"

