2 dead, 7 injured after truck hits pedestrians in Quebec

Two men died Monday after a pickup truck plowed into pedestrians who were walking beside a road in the eastern Quebec town of Amqui, officials said.

A provincial police spokeswoman said at least seven other people were injured, including two whose injuries were considered serious. She said the 38-year-old driver turned himself in to police and was arrested under suspicion of fatal hit and run.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. along St-Benoit Boulevard in Amqui, a town about 350 kilometers (220 miles) northeast of Quebec City.

The regional health board confirmed that a "code orange" had been declared at the Amqui hospital, which generally indicates a situation with a high number of casualties.

Alain Gilbert, a truck driver, said he was driving into Amqui when he saw several ambulances tending to about four or possibly five people spread over a distance of about 500 meters (yards).

He saw a police officer performing CPR on one person lying on the ground. He said there didn't appear to be any children in the group

First published on March 13, 2023 / 7:41 PM

