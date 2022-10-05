Purdue University student arrested after roommate killed inside dorm, officials say

A student at Purdue University was killed inside his dorm room on the Indiana school's campus, officials announced on Wednesday. One suspect, the victim's roommate, has been arrested in connection with the crime.

The roommate called 911 and was redirected to Purdue University police at around 12:44 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to Tim Doty, the school's media and public relations director, who confirmed preliminary details about the death to CBS News. Whether the roommate confessed or not is unclear.

"A suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the community," said Doty. Purdue police are investigating the incident as a homicide and the probe is still ongoing, he added.

Mitch Daniels, the university president, addressed the student's death said in a statement sent to members of the Purdue community and posted online.

"I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room," Daniels wrote, noting that the student's roommate reported the incident to police and was taken into custody as a suspect.

"This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event," the school president continued. "We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired."

Daniels shared information about support resources for students and went on to emphasize that their safety is the university's "single highest priority."

"Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue's population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere," he wrote. "Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply."