Survivor caught in the eye of Hurricane Fiona: "I have nothing"

Hurricane Fiona slams Turks and Caicos as Puerto Rico cleans up from devastating landfall

Roughly half of Puerto Rican residents still do not have access to water and more than a million are without power after Hurricane Fiona made landfall on the island Monday. The powerful storm has claimed at least four lives and is forecast to strengthen as it marches through the Caribbean.

"I am beginning to feel weak," resident Olga Vega told "CBS Mornings" lead national correspondent David Begnaud, who traveled to the area of the island caught in the eye of the storm. "I have nothing. I don't have clean clothes and everything's out of place."

Vega, who's lived in her home for 25 years is without power and water. She says the area is "very dangerous" now considering the small earthquakes it's experienced for the last two years. Part of her home's tin roof was ripped away as she and her daughter rode out the hurricane in their bathroom.

Jayson Martinez, the mayor of Lajas who is a former electric lineman and helped restore power to the island after Hurricane Maria, said he thinks it will take two months to restore power. As residents reel in the storm's aftermath, Martinez said communities are helping each other instead of waiting for governmental aid.

In Puerto Rico's Yauco municipality, an expert called Hurricane Fiona "the worst hit" to the island's agriculture industry in 20 years, with fields of plantains, bananas and dairy products underwater and ruined.

Over in Salinas, Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said he anticipates the "substantial majority" of customers on the island to get power back by the end of the day Wednesday.

The hurricane is headed toward Bermuda, after it slammed the Turks and Caicos islands with over 125 mph winds and flooded the Dominican Republic. On Wednesday morning, the storm intensified into a powerful Category 4.