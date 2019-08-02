Live

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló says Pedro Pierluisi will be sworn in as replacement

After days of uncertainty, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said he is resigning Friday as planned and his nominee, Pedro Pierluisi, will be his replacement. Puerto Rico's House of Representatives voted to confirm Pierluisi on Friday. The Senate is set to vote on Monday. 

In an emailed announcement from his office, Rosselló said Pierluisi does not need confirmation from both houses of the territory's legislature because he was named secretary of state — the next in line to be governor — in a recess appointment earlier this week. 

This is a breaking story. It will be updated.

