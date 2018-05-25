Hit-and-run leaves 3 injured in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Three people were injured after a hit-and-run crash on the campus of Portland State University, authorities said. The crash was reported around 10 a.m. Friday.

Three adult female victims were struck by the vehicle as they walked on a sidewalk on Southwest Avenue, authorities said. They were rushed to local hospitals -- two are suffering serious, life-threatening injuries and the other victim is suffering serious but not life threatening injuries.

Portland Fire and Rescue officials stressed in a news conference that it was early on in the investigation and they could not confirm that the incident was intentional. They said the driver and vehicle had not been located.

A witness at the scene told CBS affiliate KOIN-TV that an SUV hit three women near the sidewalk and took off speeding.

This is a developing story and will be updated.