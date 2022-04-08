Proud Boys conspirator reaches plea deal in Jan. 6 case

The president of a North Carolina chapter of the far-right group the Proud Boys is expected to enter into a plea agreement Friday with prosecutors investigating the assault on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, court records indicate.

Charles Donohoe, 34, who has close ties to Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, is charged with conspiracy and other high-level counts stemming from his alleged planning for and participation in the riot.

Scott MacFarlane contributed to this report.