Protesters on both sides of Israeli-Palestinian fighting clash in Manhattan

There was a heated and chaotic reaction in Manhattan Tuesday to the intensifying fighting between Israelis and Palestinians, CBS New York reports. Demonstrators from both sides confronted one another.

Pro-Palestinians protested outside the Israeli consulate.

"They're killing my kids. They're killing my brother," Ahmad Soliman said. "I have family. They are inside the mosque, like, since two days with no food, with no nothing."

But they were met by counter-protesters carrying the flag of Israel.

"My mother lives on the edge of Gaza," Sophie Sassoon said. "She's in a shelter as we speak. … This is war. I will not sit and watch the only democracy in the Middle East be ripped apart."

CBS New York says people from both sides came together at times and attempted to have a peaceful dialogue but for the most part, that was drowned out by screaming.

"Terrorism is terrorism, wherever it is," one protester said.

"If this continues, not only Palestinians are gonna die; innocent Israelis are gonna die, too," another protester said.

Police reported no arrests. There was no word on injuries.