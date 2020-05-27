Protesters clash with police in Minneapolis for second night in a row

For the second night in a row, largely peaceful protests in the afternoon gave way to more violent confrontations between police and demonstrators in Minneapolis as the night wore on. Police began firing tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, CBS Minnesota reports.

Demonstrators once again surrounded the Minneapolis Police 3rd Precinct building as part of a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his knee against his neck for several minutes. Video showed Floyd pleading with the officer, telling him he couldn't breathe.

Around 7 p.m., dozens of people began looting a Target store near the 3rd Precinct, CBS Minnesota reports. A local AutoZone was also set on fire a few hours later. Video posted to social media showed protesters breaking windows of the 3rd Precinct building.

.@MinneapolisPD use tear gas to break up the crowd at E Lake St. & Minnehaha in front of the 3rd Precinct. This protest has been going strong for over 4 hours. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nrTaH9jLw3 — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, dozens of people gathered at the intersection where Floyd was filmed being pinned against the pavement. Protesters also gathered outside what they believed to be the home of Derek Chauvin, the officer who was seen in the video with his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin, along with the three other officers involved in the incident, have all been fired.

Floyd's death is currently under investigation by the FBI, the Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension, and the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

In Los Angeles, protesters gathered in front of City Hall and blocked traffic on the 101 freeway, CBS Los Angeles reports. One demonstrator appeared to be injured when a police car he was standing on began to drive away and he fell off.

The protest was largely peaceful, and many could be seen wearing face masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Some demonstrators were seen breaking the windows on police cars, however.

The Los Angeles Police Department urged protesters to obey the law in a tweet Wednesday night.

"Earlier we saw people on the streets of Downtown L.A., at times going onto the 101 freeway, to protest the death of George Floyd," the tweet read. "We hear your anger & your pain. We will always facilitate freedom of speech. Period. All we ask is that protests are held in a safe & legal manner."



