South Dakota man used gutted deer to illegally lure, kill mountain lions

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A South Dakota man accused of illegally hunting mountain lions by baiting them with dead deer has pleaded guilty.

The Rapid City Journal reports 39-year-old William Colson VI recently pleaded guilty to four misdemeanors related to prohibited hunting and unlawful possession of a big game animal. Each offense is punishable by up to a year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

CBS affiliate KELO reported in February that law enforcement conducted surveillance on a canyon for several weeks after finding a gutted deer that appeared to be set as mountain lion bait. It's against state law to bait lions, as well as to collect, possess and transport dead deer without permission from state wildlife officials.

Colson was arrested after reporting his catch, but not the use of deer as bait, to state officials.

Colson, who lives in Rapid City, was charged in February along with Rapid City resident Mason Hamm, whose case is ongoing. He's due in court next month.

Colson also has pleaded guilty to illegally possessing lions and deer in a related case. He's to be sentenced in both cases next month.