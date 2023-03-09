Professional messaging platform Slack to adopt ChatGPT app technology

The artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT could soon be coming to your workplace.

The OpenAI technology, which has grown extremely popular since its release in November, will be rolled out in the professional messaging platform Slack, its parent company, SalesForce, announced Tuesday.

The ChatGPT app for Slack is currently in beta testing, and companies can join a waitlist to sign up for the beta version when it becomes available.

SalesForce said that ChatGPT "provides a conversational interface powered by OpenAI's large language models to get instant conversation summaries to stay informed, research tools to learn about any topic, and provide writing assistance to quickly draft messages."

SalesForce described the different skill sets the ChatGPT app for Slack will have, all intended to improve employee productivity. It will create AI-powered summaries of conversations in channels and threads. Employees will also be able to use ChatGPT to do research within Slack on any project or topic, SalesForce disclosed.

Slack users will also be able to use ChatGPT to draft up message replies, status updates and meeting notes.

OpenAI is itself a customer of Slack, and has been testing the ChatGPT app for the messaging platform, using it to "engage with their customers directly across sales, service, and engineering teams."

"There couldn't be a more natural fit," said Noah Desai Weiss, Slack's chief product officer, in a statement. "This will give customers new superpowers by helping them tap the collective knowledge of their organization's channel archives."

Slack becomes the latest in a series of companies to employ the OpenAI technology, including Snap, Quizlet, Instacart and Shopify.

Other tech companies have also launched artificial intelligence bots recently, including Microsoft's Bing-powered AI platform and Google's Bard.