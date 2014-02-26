Need a hug? Professional cuddler opens arms, doors for business

ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A professional cuddler in California insists her hugs are good for people's health, CBS Sacramento station reports.

Los Angeles-based “hugging therapist” Steve Maher hugs his clients, and explains to Mo Rocca the difference between hugging and cuddling, because...

"We want to change the way that people think about touch," she said.

Peterson believes in the power of human touch so much that she's making a living by selling snuggles.

Cuddle Connection is the first business of its kind in the area. It's one of a few, Peterson says, offering cuddles in a retail space instead of a home.

She says cuddling means connecting with another human being, and that is what people are paying for when they go here.

"A cuddle is like a prolonged hug," she said.

Faviola Rodriguez is one of Kelly's professional cuddlers who believes hugs are healing.

"I think first and foremost, people are going to walk away with a better feeling of themselves," she said.

But other so-called professional cuddlers in other states have experienced criticism. A Wisconsin snuggle business shut down after city leaders suspected snuggling could lead to sex.

But Peterson says her business is strictly nonsexual. Every cuddle zone is open and visible and will have cameras.

She says she's thought of every scenario, even if a man seems to really enjoy his cuddling.

"Let them know that it's OK, if they get embarrassed, if it happens, it's OK," she said. "Let's readjust, let's take the focus off of that."

Snuggling, hand-holding, embracing, who knows? Cuddling with a stranger could do a body good.

Customers can pick their own cuddler and their cuddle room.