Pro-Trump social media stars Diamond and Silk testify before Congress — live updates

Vocal Trump supporters and social media personalities Diamond and Silk are offering their testimony before lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee on the filtering practices of social media platforms. According to the committee, Thursday's hearing will focus on "what metrics social media platforms use to moderate content, how filtering decisions are made, and whether viewpoints have been silenced on some of the most popular and widely used platforms."

The duo have previously claimed unfair censorship after Facebook reportedly deemed their content to be "unsafe to the community" and blocked their page.

Here is their opening statement.

Diamond And Silk have been corresponding since September 7, 2017, with Facebook (owned by Mark Zuckerberg), about their... Posted by Diamond And Silk on Friday, April 6, 2018

The self-proclaimed "most outspoken and loyal" Trump supporters have gained an online following for their debriefs on politics, the Trump administration and news of the day on their Youtube channel and on Facebook and Twitter. Mr. Trump invited the internet stars to attend a few of his rallies during the 2016 campaign and were photographed in the Oval Office standing beside the president.

The two were a focus for some Republicans when Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified before Congress earlier this month. Conservatives allege they are being unfairly censored.

Rep. Joe Barton, R-Texas, read a message from one of his constituents, saying, "Why is Facebook censoring conservative bloggers such as Diamond and Silk? Facebook called them 'unsafe' to the community. That is ludicrous. They hold conservative views. That isn't unsafe."