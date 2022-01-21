Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome a baby

The Jonas Brothers: A little older, wiser, an...

The Jonas Brothers: A little older, wiser, and happier than ever

The Jonas Brothers: A little older, wiser, and happier than ever

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate, the pair announced Friday.

Both Chopra and Jonas shared a message on Instagram announcing their bundle of joy. "We are overjoyed to confirm we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," their message reads. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

This is the first child for Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29. The two married in India in December 2018, just five months after getting engaged, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Earlier this month, Chopra spoke with U.K. publication Sunday Times and joked that she wanted a "cricket team" of children. "A cricket team! I do want children, as many as I can have," she said, laughing at the idea of having 11 kids – enough to fill a team. "A cricket team? I'm not so sure."

Several celebrity friends commented on the couple's baby announcement. "Can't wait to cuddle them," comedian Lilly Singh wrote on Chopra's post.

Kevin and Joe Jonas, the new dad's brothers, and fellow bandmate Jordan McGraw left heart emojis.

Joe Jonas welcomed his first baby, a daughter named Willa, with his wife, "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, last year. Kevin Jonas also has two daughters, Valentina and Alena, with wife Danielle.