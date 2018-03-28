Prisoner escapes from federal immigration agents at JFK airport

NEW YORK — A prisoner escaped federal custody at a New York City airport Tuesday night, slipping away from federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, reports CBS New York. Port Authority officials tell the station it was around 8:30 p.m. when the prisoner arrived on a plane at John F. Kennedy International airport in Queens and was supposed to be put on a connecting flight at Terminal 4.

The prisoner is described as a "violent deportee," the station reports. Law enforcement officials tell the station they have him on surveillance camera getting into a cab outside the terminal.

Officials say there is no threat to the airport, but it is not clear where the prisoner is.

CBS New York has reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the lead agency in the investigation, and so far they have not returned a request for comment.