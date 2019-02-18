Priscilla Chan says neither she nor her husband, Mark Zuckerberg, have political ambitions

Priscilla Chan – doctor, philanthropist and wife of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg – says neither she nor her husband have political aspirations. In a wide-ranging conversation that will air starting Tuesday, Feb. 19, "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell asked Chan, "Do you have political ambitions?"

"No," Chan responded, adding with laughter, "I don't even want to sit here to talk to you."

"Does Mark have political ambitions?" O'Donnell asked.

"No," Chan said. "Not for our family."

Chan also takes CBS News inside an Oklahoma prison where female inmates are learning how to code with The Last Mile, in collaboration with the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

"I was just talking to a woman in the classroom and she's been incarcerated for 17 years. And she is ready to… return to her community and wants to contribute. And she knows that the industry and the world has moved forward. And we need to be giving people who are incarcerated the cutting-edge skills," Chan said.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is one of the most well-funded philanthropic organization in the world. Chan and her husband pledged 99 percent of their Facebook shares after the birth of their first child in 2015.

