Britain's Princess Eugenie gives birth to baby boy

By Aliza Chasan

Britain's Princess Eugenie has given birth to a baby, she announced Monday.

Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank is Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second son. He was born May 30. The baby boy weighed just over 7 pounds at birth. 

Eugenie, the niece of King Charles III, said the baby boy is named after his "great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald."

Ernest now follows big brother August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in Britain's royal line of succession. 

"Augie is loving being a big brother already," Eugenie wrote.

She shared two photos of baby Ernest on Instagram. One shows August touching his new little brother's head.

Eugenie is the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York. 

First published on June 5, 2023 / 8:07 PM

