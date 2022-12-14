Prince William and Kate release casual family Christmas card

Prince William and Kate make first U.S. trip in 8 years

William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, have released their family Christmas card — and this year, the royals went for a casual vibe. The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, don denim, shorts and sneakers in the photo.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card," the couple shared on their Instagram account. The photo was taken by royal photographer Matt Porteous.

Last year, the Christmas card photo was a shot of the family on vacation in Jordan. Again, this card was more causal, with William and the boys wearing shorts. In 2020, their Christmas card was a more traditional shot — the family sitting in front of firewood.

The royals release annual Christmas cards, usually one for each household. Earlier this week, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla released their Christmas card — a simple portrait of the couple taken at the Braemar Games, a gathering of the Scottish highland games held in September.

The Prince and Princess of Wales often release milestone photos of their family, like their children's birthdays, with some of them taken by Catherine herself.