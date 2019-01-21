Prince Philip called "highly insensitive" for driving without seatbelt days after crash

London -- A woman injured in a car crash with Britain's Prince Philip last week has said he still has not apologized to her directly. Police spoke to Queen Elizabeth's husband over the weekend, after photos surfaced showing him driving without a seatbelt just two days after that crash.

When the 97-year-old husband to the monarch was involved in the fairly minor car accident last week, reportedly suffering cuts, the public response was one of concern, but as CBS News correspondent Holly Williams reported, much of that sympathy had evaporated by Monday because of what the prince has, and has not done since the crash.

Emma Fairweather was the passenger in the car that collided with Prince Philip's Land Rover as he pulled onto a road near a royal estate last Thursday. She suffered a broken wrist, and is upset that she still hasn't heard directly from the prince.

A view of the scene of car crash involving Prince Philip on A149 in Sandringham, Norfolk, Britain January 17, 2019 in this image obtained from a social media video on January 18, 2019 SOCIAL MEDIA/REUTERS

Appearing on British TV show "This Morning" on Monday, she said he should be prosecuted if he's found to be at fault for the crash. She described it as a frightening experience, saying she was left "panicking" as her car filled with smoke.

"There needs to be a decision as to whether Prince Philip and I are from the same walk of life or not -- and we either both receive the same treatment or we don't. I just believe that his experience hasn't been the same as mine," Fairweather said.

She says she did receive a voicemail from one of the queen's ladies-in-waiting, sending "good wishes."

Making matters worse, the prince was pictured just 48 hours after the accident behind the wheel of a replacement Land Rover -- not wearing a seatbelt. The police say they gave the royal some, "suitable words of advice."

Witnesses describe Prince Philip's state immediately after car crash

"It's highly insensitive, and inconsiderate towards me, and everyone involved," Fairweather said of the prince reappearing on the roads so quickly.

Royal correspondent Roya Nika has told CBS News the prince's actions after the accident were arrogant, and it has all turned into a bit of a public relations disaster for the royal family.

Nika said the public has been surprised by how insensitive Philip's behavior appears.

In more than 70 years of public life, the prince has become famous for sometimes inappropriate remarks, which have also embarrassed the royal family.