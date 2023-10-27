Body of Prince McCree, missing 5-year-old Milwaukee boy, found in dumpster; police say 2 people are in custody

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy, have been arrested after the body of a 5-year-old boy was found Thursday in a Milwaukee trash dumpster.

Prince McCree was reported missing Wednesday afternoon, Milwaukee police said.

A cause of death was being investigated and police said his death was being treated as a homicide.

This is 5-year-old Prince McCree, the child whose body was found in a dumpster near 55th and Vliet Thursday after he was reported missing.



The boy last was seen at his home Wednesday morning. His parents were going door-to-door Wednesday night searching for him, neighbor and state Sen. LaTonya Johnson told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. CBS affiliate WDJT, citing the family, said Prince's father took a nap and when he woke up, Prince was gone.

His body was found about a mile away.

A missing alert for the boy was issued to media outlets Wednesday night.

Police said a 27-year-old man and the teen in custody are "persons of interest" in the case.

WDJT reported that distraught family members drove to Milwaukee from Illinois after they heard the boy was missing.

Johnson said she knows the family and that other people lived in the home, WDJT reported.

"As far as I know, they lived there," said Johnson. "They've always been respectful."