Prince Harry compares "unbelievably tough" split from royal family to Diana's experience

Prince Harry is comparing his split from the royal family to his mother Princess Diana's own experience nearly 30 years ago. In a preview of CBS' "Oprah with Meghan And Harry: A Primetime Special," the Duke of Sussex says he fears "history repeating itself."

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side," Harry tells Oprah Winfrey in a 30-second teaser clip of the upcoming interview, which airs Sunday.

"Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been life for her, going through this process by herself, all those years ago," he continues, with his wife, Meghan Markle, by his side. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us — but at least we had each other."

In another clip, Harry says that his "biggest concern was history repeating itself" — another apparent reference to his mother.

Diana, the Princess of Wales, separated from Prince Charles in an excruciating public breakup in the 1990s. She died in a car crash in 1997. Harry has been vocal against the rampant media coverage his mother battled leading up to her death.

WATCH: A sneak peek at @Oprah Winfrey's highly-anticipated exclusive interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Buckingham Palace confirmed last month that the couple won't return to royal duties. "Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A @CBS Primetime Special," airs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/qaAlGOFzzI — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 1, 2021

The highly-anticipated two-hour exclusive primetime special airs Sunday, March 7, from 8:00-10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. It marks the first interview the couple has given together since they quit working as official members of the royal family last year.

During the special, Winfrey discusses a wide range of topics with Meghan, from stepping into life as a member of the royal family, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and public pressure.

Winfrey asks Meghan at one point, "Were you silent, or were you silenced?" Her answer is not revealed in the teaser.

Winfrey also says that there is "no subject that's off-limits," adding later, "You've said some pretty shocking things here."

Harry speaks about the couple's move to the U.S., as well as their hopes for expanding their family. They recently announced that they are expecting their second child.

Last week, Harry said one of the reasons he and Meghan left the U.K. was because the "toxic" press was "destroying" his mental health.

"We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health," Harry told James Corden on "The Late Late Show." "I was like, this is toxic. So I did what any husband and any father would do and be like I need to get my family out of here."