Prince Harry and Meghan Markle plant forget-me-nots to remember Princess Diana

Prince Harry and wife Meghan paid tribute to Princess Diana on Monday, the 23rd anniversary of her death, by planting seeds of her favorite flowers during a visit to a Los Angeles preschool. Harry was just 12 years old when his mother died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.



The couple, who recently moved to Santa Barbara after leaving the U.K. and and stepping away from their "senior royal" roles earlier this year, spent the day at the Assistance League of LA's Preschool Learning Center helping teachers and young students fill the school's garden with plants for fall.



"The children of our Preschool Learning Center got a wonderful surprise when The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited yesterday," the center shared on Instagram.

Harry and Meghan, who have a 1-year-old son, Archie, kept their green thumbs busy by planting flowers and vegetables with the children, including petunias, California wildflowers, tomatoes, squash and sweet peas and they made a subtle, touching gesture by planting Diana's favorite flower, forget-me-nots. The couple are fond of honoring Harry's mother with the blue flower — it was part of Meghan's wedding bouquet.



As well as getting their hands dirty, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent time with the children, educating them on the importance of healthy eating, and they held a story-time session where they read books on gardening, vegetables and the fairytale "Jack and the Beanstalk."



The Assistance League's Preschool Learning Center provides child care to children between the ages of 3 and 5 for low-income families in the Greater Los Angeles area.

The duchess, who grew up in Southern California, attended school a few blocks from the preschool and the couple have previously volunteered at the center, according to background information provided about their visit.