Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan see charity peformance of "Hamilton" in London

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet the cast and crew of "Hamilton" backstage after the gala performance in support of Sentebale at Victoria Palace Theatre on August 29, 2018 in London, England.

Dan Charity / Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended a charity performance of the London production of the smash hit "Hamilton." After the show, Harry got up on stage and even broke into song, video from the theater shows.

The show was part of a gala performance to raise funds for Sentebale, a charity created by Harry and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho. The charity is aimed at helping children and young people affected by HIV/AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana. 

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a video from Kensington Palace of Harry singing and wrote "King George III's great-great-great-great-great-great grandson The Duke Of Sussex sang a few bars tonight." A few songs in the musical are sung by King George III, detailing his reaction to the American Revolution. 

Harry and Meghan first saw "Hamilton" in London in February. 

