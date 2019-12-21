Live

Prince Harry, Meghan and Archie are spending "private time" in Canada over the holidays

Prince Harry & Meghan open up on mental health

Prince Harry's office has confirmed that he and his family will be spending "private time" in Canada over the Christmas holidays. Harry, his wife Meghan and their 7-month-old son Archie will miss Queen Elizabeth II's traditional Christmas gathering at her Sandringham estate.

Palace officials Friday night confirmed Harry's family is in Canada but did not provide details.

Meghan lived in Canada for many years before she married Harry while she was filming the TV series "Suits."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the family with a tweet.

"Prince Harry, Meghan, and Archie, we're all wishing you a quiet and blessed stay in Canada," he said. "You're among friends, and always welcome here."

The couple is taking a break from royal duties. 

Harry has said that he and his brother Prince William are going in different directions at the moment. He has also complained about intrusive press coverage of his young family.

BRITAIN-ROYALS
Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view a gift for their son Archie as they attend the annual WellChild Awards in London on October 15, 2019.  TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

First published on December 21, 2019 / 11:02 AM

© 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

