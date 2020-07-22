Royal family releases new photos of Prince George for his 7th birthday

Prince George turned seven on Wednesday, and to celebrate the third in line to the British throne the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released two new photographs. They shared the photos on Instagram, writing that one was taken by Prince George's mom, the Duchess of Cambridge.

It has become customary for the royal family to release new photos of their children on their birthdays. Many of the photos are snapped by Duchess Kate.

The prince's new birthday photos are causal headshots taken outside. George's toothy grin shows two of his front teeth have grown in. Last year's photos, also taken by Duchess Kate, shows the tooth fairy had visited recently.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently shared photos for Prince Louis' 2nd birthday in April, showing him finger painting – and getting rainbow paint all over his face.

Princess Charlotte's birthday pictures were a bit more demure. To celebrate her 5th birthday in May, the princess helped deliver food to isolated people during the coronavirus pandemic.

They also recently shared a video of the kids clapping for health care workers during the pandemic.