Your guide to preventative health screenings you should get in your 50s

Expert recommendations for preventative health care and screenings change as you age — and hitting your 50s is a milestone that comes with additional guidelines to help keep your health going strong.

CBS News HealthWatch has compiled a series of guides to help you know which preventative screenings should be on your list in every age group.

So what should 50-somethings have on their preventative checklist? Here is a look at the guidelines experts recommend for people at average risk:

Vaccines to get in your 50s

People age 50 or older are urged to get vaccinated against shingles, the federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion recommends. "Shingles causes a painful rash that can last for months," the office warns — and the risk increases as you age.

You should also make sure you're up-to-date on other vaccines, including the Td or Tdap booster shot, which protects against tetanus and diphtheria, and the COVID-19 vaccine and annual flu shot,

Dr. Robert M. Biernbaum, chief medical officer for WellNow Urgent Care, says the flu vaccine isn't something people think about as a preventative measure but is a top recommendation from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, or USPSTF, an independent panel of national experts. "Flu vaccine is recommended from the ages of 6 months to 80-plus years," he says.

New screenings to consider in your 50s

Lung cancer screening — The latest lung cancer screening guidelines from the American Cancer Society recommends yearly lung cancer screenings for people aged 50 to 80 years old who smoke or formerly smoked and have a 20-year or greater pack-year history. (Pack-years is the number of packs of cigarettes smoked per day multiplied by the number of years smoked, the organization explains.)

Prostate cancer screening — Starting at age 50, men should consider prostate cancer screenings, Biernbaum says, which includes a physical exam and a prostate-specific antigen blood test, or PSA. The USPSTF's recommendation is that screenings should be up to the individual beginning at age 55, pointing to the risk of false positives. How often screenings are done after that is based on risk factors, Biernbaum adds.

Continued screenings and tests in your 50s

In addition to the new recommendations for this age group, it's also important to keep up with recurring tests and screenings you began previously, including:

Dermatological exams to check for skin cancer



Comprehensive eye and vision exams



Cholesterol, blood pressure and other heart health checks



Diabetes screening

Mental health check-ins

Screenings for intimate partner violence, unhealthy alcohol and drug use as well as tobacco use, as recommended by the USPSTF

Oral exams and dental cleanings

Colorectal cancer screenings



HIV and other STI tests, depending on risk level, including screening for hepatitis B and C PrEP

Cervical cancer screenings and pelvic exams for women

Mammograms

Testicular exams for men



This guide is based on guidelines from health organizations and experts for people at average risk. Age and frequency of screenings may differ for individuals based on family history and personal risk factors. This does not take the place of your personal doctor's recommendations for your health.