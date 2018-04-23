President Trump welcomes French President Macron to White House -- live stream

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump are welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte to the White House on Monday ahead of their formal state visit on Tuesday. The couples are set to plant a tree on the White House grounds before they depart for a tour and dinner at Mount Vernon, President George Washington's residence in Virginia.

The Trumps are hosting the Macrons for the administration's first state visit and formal dinner Tuesday evening. Mr. Trump marked his first year in office without receiving a foreign leader on an official state visit. The first lady tweeted a video on Monday showing a sneak peek into the table arrangements and entree selections for the evening's dinner portion.

After months of preparations, @POTUS and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success. 🇺🇸 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/j7fKmUhISJ — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 23, 2018

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters that the U.S. sees France as a "friend and ally."

"We're looking forward to a great state visit, and we think this will help continuing to build on that relationship," added Sanders.