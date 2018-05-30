President Trump signs "Right to Try Act"

President Trump signs the "Right to Try Act" into law Wednesday at 12:15 p.m. ET, allowing terminally ill patients to seek experimental drugs not yet approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

While the law may provide some patients with opportunities to seek additional untried treatments, some patient groups and medical advocates do not support the law out of concern that desperate patients may be targeted. Others fear the new law could actually make it more difficult to get new drugs approved by the FDA.