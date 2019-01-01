Trump tells "haters" to "calm down and enjoy the ride" in 2019

President Trump wished "the haters" and "the fake news media" a happy new year on Twitter Tuesday morning, urging them to "calm down and enjoy the ride." Mr. Trump's all-capitalized tweet referred to "Trump derangement syndrome," a phrase commonly used by commentators on Fox News to refer to critics of the president who would rather focus on Mr. Trump's mistakes than accomplishments.

HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYONE, INCLUDING THE HATERS AND THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA! 2019 WILL BE A FANTASTIC YEAR FOR THOSE NOT SUFFERING FROM TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME. JUST CALM DOWN AND ENJOY THE RIDE, GREAT THINGS ARE HAPPENING FOR OUR COUNTRY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

The president is currently locked in a stalemate with congressional Democrats over a partial government shutdown. Incoming House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer unveiled the outline of a bill to end the partial government shutdown as Democrats take control of the House this week. But the bill includes only $1.3 billion for border security, and since President Trump wants $5 billion for a border wall, the White House said Monday he will reject it.

The term "Trump derangement syndrome" is a play on "Bush derangement syndrome," which was coined by conservative columnist Charles Krauthammer in 2003, which he defined as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency – nay – the very existence of George W. Bush." Krauthammer later defined "Trump derangement syndrome" as a "general hysteria" among critics of Mr. Trump.

The term has been used by Trump supporters to accuse his opponents of acting hysterically. It has also been used by Press Secretary Sarah Sanders and the president on Twitter before.

Mr. Trump has also wished happy holidays to "the haters" before. He has wished "haters" a happy Veterans Day in 2013, a happy Father's Day in 2014, happy 4th of July in 2014, a happy Thanksgiving in 2014, a happy Easter in 2015, happy Memorial Day in 2015, and a happy New Year in 2014 and in 2017.