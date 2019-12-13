Watch: President Trump to meet with the president of Paraguay

President Trump is meeting with Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez at the White House Friday. He will appear with Benítez at an expanded bilateral meeting at 11:15 a.m.

Mr. Trump's meeting with Benítez comes as the House Judiciary Committee votes on the two impeachment articles against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler had postponed the final votes on the articles late on Thursday evening, after over 14 hours of debate.

How to watch President Trump's meeting with the president of Paraguay

What: President Trump hosts a bilateral meeting with the president of Paraguay, Mario Abdo Benítez

Mr. Trump condemned the impeachment process in a tweet Friday morning and praised Judiciary Committee Republicans for their defense of him in a hearing on Thursday.

"The Republicans House members were fantastic yesterday. It always helps to have a much better case, in fact the Dems have no case at all, but the unity & sheer brilliance of these Republican warriors, all of them, was a beautiful sight to see. Dems had no answers and wanted out!" Mr. Trump tweeted.

The Paraguayan president's visit will focus on "strengthening cooperation between the two countries to bring improved economic prosperity and support democracy in Paraguay and the region," the White House said in a statement earlier this month.

Mr. Trump and Benítez will discuss issues including women's empowerment, crime and trade, the White House said.

Grace Segers contributed to this report