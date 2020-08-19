Watch live: Trump holds White House press briefing

After two back-to-back days of campaign events in states that will be crucial to his reelection, President Trump will hold a press briefing Wednesday evening at the White House as Democrats prepare to kick off the third night of the Democratic National Convention.

Mr. Trump spent the first half of the week visiting storm-ravaged Iowa and on the campaign trail, swinging through the battleground states of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Arizona and painting a grim picture of the country to supporters if Joe Biden is to win the White House in November.

How to watch President Trump's press briefing

What: President Trump holds a press briefing

President Trump holds a press briefing Date: Wednesday, August 19, 2020

August 19, 2020 Time : 5 p.m. ET

: 5 p.m. ET Location: The White House

The White House Online Stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

On Tuesday, before departing for Iowa and Arizona, the president announced he would be pardoning Susan B. Anthony, a leader of the women's suffrage movement who was arrested in 1872 for illegally voting. Later in the day during a visit to Yuma, Arizona, on Tuesday, Mr. Trump revived familiar language on illegal immigration, claiming that under a Democratic presidential administration, there would be open borders and an end to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The president's events have served as counter-programming to the Democratic National Convention, which kicked off Monday and will end Thursday with Biden's speech accepting the Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Trump's briefing at the White House on Wednesday comes before Democrats will gather for a third day of speeches set to run from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Scheduled to address supporters remotely are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate. Former President Barack Obama will close out the night.