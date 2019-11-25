President Trump met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov at the White House Monday for the prime minister's first visit to the White House during Mr. Trump's time in office. Mr. Trump and Borissov are meeting in the Cabinet Room, where, according to a senior administration official, they planned to discuss increasing their political and economic ties, based on Bulgaria's NATO membership.

A senior administration official told reporters on a conference call the U.S. will also work to help Bulgarian fight corruption to increase domestic prosperity.

But it was the president's decision to vindicate Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher that took up the spotlight during their meeting Monday. Navy Secretary Richard Spencer resigned at the request of Defense Secretary Mark Esper, who cited a private proposal by Spencer to the White House to restore the rank of Gallagher, who had been accused of war crimes and was convicted of posing next to a corpse.

Mr. Trump continued to defend his defense of Gallagher on Monday.

"I will stick up for the warriors," the president said in the Oval Office.